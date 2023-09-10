SOMERSET — A Massachusetts man died after a tree fell on his campsite.
At about 1 a.m. Friday, the Vermont State Police received a report from a woman who said that her fiancé was seriously injured while camping on Somerset Road. State Police responded and found Joshua Przybycien, 33, of Palmer, Mass., dead under a fallen tree at the campsite.
"Detectives learned that the large tree had fallen onto Mr. Przybycien and his fiancée ... while foul weather had passed overhead shortly after midnight Friday," police said in a news release.
The death, which is under investigation, is not considered suspicious. Police said there is no cause for public concern.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder of the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.