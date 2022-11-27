Floor cloth and collage painter Jeanette Staley and wood turner Tom Goldschmid were among the 20 artists featured over the weekend at the 44th Putney Craft tour, the oldest continuous craft tour in the country. The artisans, including new and returning members, are students, teachers, makers and inventors. Each year the tour donates a percentage of work sold during the tour to the Putney Foodshelf. Lead sponsors include Hidden Springs Maple, Putney Diner and the Putney Food Co-op. More information is available at putneycrafts.com. Photos by Eric Farrar, Reformer correspondent.