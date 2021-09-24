People navigate through the seven-acre corn maze at the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
GUILFORD — People navigate through the seven-acre Star Wars themed corn maze at Gaines Farm.
The corn maze is open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from now through October 31. It will also be open Monday, Oct. 11, for the holiday.
Gaines Farm will also offer haunted hayrides and haunted corn maze walks during the evening hours on Oct. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Tickets will be sold from 6:30 to 10 p.m. those nights. Tickets are cash only.
For more information visit
www.gainesfarm.com
Close
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
People have fun on the opening day of the Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., seven-acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
.