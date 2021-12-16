BRATTLEBORO — Early college students who are currently enrolled in the Community College of Vermont can receive a stipend to cover the cost of one class thanks to a grant awarded by the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation.
CCV’s Early College program is a state-sponsored program that allows Vermont students to spend their senior year of high school enrolled as full-time college students.
Students must enroll in a class for the fall 2022 semester and can also use the grant to pay costs associated with college.
“Both the McClure Foundation and the Vermont Community Foundation understand the value of early pathways to college and career training, and the vital role that CCV plays in closing opportunity gaps facing Vermonters,” stated Carolyn Weir, executive director of the McClure Foundation, in a news release announcing the grant. “We believe in the talent and potential of all young Vermonters and look forward to seeing where their college and career training paths lead them.”
The grant is intended to support CCV’s Early College cohort based on evidence that first-time college students who enroll in 12 credits are more likely to return for a second year and to earn a credential.
“Early College students have the benefit of two semesters of full-time enrollment and already have at least 30 college credits,” stated Natalie Searle, director of secondary education initiatives at CCV. “By removing barriers and encouraging students to continue full-time, we can help students maintain momentum while providing the financial aid and other supports necessary for degree completion.”
Students who earn an associate degree by the end of 2023 will receive an additional $500.
The grant builds on funding awarded by the Vermont Community Foundation, of which the McClure Foundation is a supporting organization. This year, VCF is providing stipends and enhanced advising through its COVID-19 Response Fund for CCV Early College students pursuing one of three workforce-ready certificates: cybersecurity fundamentals, graphic design, and IT service desk specialist.