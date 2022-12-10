BRATTLEBORO — A parade of sorts was held Saturday to honor McNeill's Brewery and its late founder/owner Ray McNeill, who died in a fire at the brewery on Dec. 2.
Friends and former employees of McNeill, and members of the community that evolved around the brewery, which was demolished a day after the fire, carried the sign that graced the front of the building for more than 30 years from the fire station on Elliot Street to its new home at the Stone Church on Main Street.
In the videos here, the sign is carried from the fire station through Harmony Lot and on to the front of the stage at the Stone Church, where it will stay at least until the "memorial party" that will be held there on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. In another video, McNeill's friends James Goyette and Jacob DeAngelis talk about organizing Saturday's "parade" and what the brewery and its owner meant to the community. "There has never been a bar like McNeill's, and there never will be again," DeAngelis said.
Photos and video by Bill LeConey.