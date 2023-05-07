BRATTLEBORO — Precautions are being taken on the Vermont side of the Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge project to protect northern long-eared bats.
"The black tarp covering the retaining wall was required by Vermont’s wildlife biologist to prevent the bats roosting in the wall," wrote Mark Moran, project administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
The $61.2 million project will replace a pair of 100-year-old bridges that now connect the two towns with a single span across the Connecticut River a bit downriver of the existing bridges.
Where the bridge lands on the Vermont side at Route 142, the plans call for a raised intersection and it is at that location that measures are being taken to prevent bats from roosting.
The reconstruction of approximately 1,700 feet of Route 142 will happen this year witha 90-day road closure and signed detour.
New Hampshire DOT is obligated to comply with all environmental regulations, including those protecting the northern long-eared bat, according to information from the Department of Transportation.
Working with Vermont's wildlife biologist, N.H. DOT developed a plan specific to the worksite.
The plan calls for installing a "geotextile" fabric over the portion of the wall along Route 142 that will be filled in as construction proceeds. The fabric will be left in place during placement of fill to act as a filter barrier for areas where water seeps from the wall. The fabric will be monitored and maintained from installation until placement of fill is complete.
In addition to these measures to protect the bats, invasive plants will be removed.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the northern long-eared bat as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
"The contractor [Reed & Reed] shall ensure all personnel working on the project site are made aware of the potential presence and protected status of the northern long-eared bat," state documents supplied by the N.H. Department of Transportation The Contractor shall
The contractor is also expected to direct temporary lighting away from any identified bat habitat from April 15 to Oct. 31, state the documents.
Preparation work on the bridge project began in late 2021 and since then Reed & Reed has constructed abutments and support piers using a temporary trestle to hold construction equipment such as diesel pile drivers and cranes
The project has been slowed by a shortage of staffing, but it is hoped the bridge will be open for traffic sometime late this year or early next year. All work is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.
Part of the project cost includes $8 million to rehabilitate the Anna Hunt Marsh Bridge and the Charles Dana Bridge to maintain pedestrian access between the two towns. The new bridge will also have a sidewalk for pedestrians.