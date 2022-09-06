BELLOWS FALLS — David Billings has an interesting background — working for financial investment firms Paine Webber and Morgan Stanley, and running a diner in South Amboy, N.J.
So, what would make Billings, 52, a resident of Westmoreland, N.H. for the past four years, embrace such a drastic career change by joining Our Place as its new executive director?
It’s all about making a difference, Billings said. He said he now wakes up every morning, thrilled with being the director of the local food shelf and drop-in center.
“I’m not a saint,” he said during a recent interview. “I’m not that interesting. But this is a great job.”
Billings has only been on the job since Aug. 1, but he said it’s a great fit. Better than selling cars, a job he had for a while after he moved to New Hampshire four years ago, “blind,” without a job lined up, he said.
His long background in running a restaurant, and the emphasis on affordable, good and nutritious food is what is guiding him in running Our Place.
“I want to bring good food to the needy community,” he said.
His years of running a large diner taught him what good and nutritious food is, he said. “Nutritious and delicious,” he emphasized.
Sarah Campbell of Saxtons River is the president of the Our Place board of directors. She said that Billings was the top choice from a surprisingly strong group of candidates.
She said Our Place continued serving the Bellows Falls area community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “We never stopped,” she said, and if anything, the demand for meals increased substantially — about 40 percent, she said.
Transitional housing at the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham, where the state placed homeless people during the pandemic, “impacted us greatly,” she said. The rooms don’t have kitchen facilities.
Those with lower incomes face “a daily existence with a lot of challenges,” she said.
Campbell said Billings impressed the board with his enthusiasm, and his willingness to bring fresh ideas to the center. “We liked his ‘Can-Do” attitude,” she said.
She said the board was looking for someone to break out of the traditional way of doing things, if they saw a need.
“We were looking for energy,” she said. His experience running a restaurant fostered his ‘can-do’ attitude, she said.
Longtime executive director Lisa Pitcher had led Our Place for 12 years, and she retired due to family demands and the daily commute from Guilford. Campbell praised the work Pitcher had done for the community.
Our Place has changed during the pandemic years, as ‘dropping in’ is now limited to picking up food or picking up prepared meals.
“COVID has changed all that,” Billings said, noting that the staff of Our Place fell prey to the virus. “We had COVID come through here.”
Billings said that Our Place polled its clients to ask them whether they wanted to return to eating in Our Place’s dining room. They didn’t, he said.
So now both breakfast and lunch are prepared, and people come and pick up the meals on Island Street.
He said he doesn’t know if Our Place will ever return to in-person meals, but he said the demand for meals is greater than it was before COVID-19.
And he said because of high inflation that started this year, most of their clients are the working poor. Their paycheck does not go as far, he said, and they put most of their money toward rent, which has also skyrocketed.
He said the kitchen staff at Our Place makes about 75 breakfasts every day, and between 80 and 125 lunches. The food center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There are a lot of working poor in our communities,” Billings said.
Our Place will have two big fundraising events in the coming months — its traditional “Over Flow the Opera House,” where people can donate cash or non-perishable food, for its operations. This year, the benefit is Thursday, Sept. 22. People can go to www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com and donate directly, by buying seats for $25.
This year, Our Place is putting an emphasis on cash donations, Billings said, because it is more efficient and Our Place can leverage the cash for more food. People are being asked to “buy” a seat in the Opera House for $25, which will provide a grocery bag of food for a needy family.
He said Our Place volunteers, along with business sponsors Chroma Technology and Sonnax Industries, will be helping with the fundraiser, and people will be at the Opera House on Sept. 22 to accept donations — both food and cash contributions.
In November, another well known fundraiser, The Empty Bowl Dinner, will be held at Alyson’s Orchards in Walpole, N.H. People buy a handmade bowl, and get to eat out of it for the first time during the dinner.
Another potential fundraiser will be held in the spring, he said, with tentative plans for a golf tournament.
Billings is the only fulltime employee of Our Place — he keeps things running smoothly for the four other part-time employees who manage the food shelf and make the food. He and the Our Place board raise the organization’s entire annual budget of $375,000 every year, although they receive what he called some “very modest” grants from the communities it serves.
This includes communities on both sides of of the Connecticut River, Walpole and North Walpole, N.H., as well as the Vermont communities of Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Saxtons River, Westminster, and Grafton.
Billings hopes to move to Saxtons River sometime in the fall, in time to ride his bicycle to Our Place in Bellows Falls. He’s selling his house in Westmoreland to help make the move, and to cut down on his expenses.
Campbell said the two upcoming fundraisers were very important to Our Place continuing to support the community and its neediest residents, and she praised the generosity of many local companies, Chroma Technology, the Vermont Country Store, Applied Bolting, Lisai’s Market, the Saxtons River Village Market, Rockingham Roasters and Sonnax in supporting Our Place.