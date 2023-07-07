BELLOWS FALLS — The estimated $2 million renovation project planned for the historic Rockingham Meeting House is so complex it needs a project manager, the Rockingham Historical Commission agreed Wednesday.
The board agreed to set up a steering committee, to include Town Manager Scott Pickup, to plan and manage the project, and plan for a project manager. The renovations are expected to be spread out over three years.
“It’s a huge project,” said Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox.
Walter Wallace, the town’s part-time historic preservation coordinator, said the job is so complex it needs someone with experience and time.
The planned renovations include lifting up the 1787 building and putting a concrete and stone-faced foundation under it, repairing some structural timbers, roof repairs, and repairs to the building’s windows, woodwork and plaster, as well as making it compliant with federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
He said getting the building on a “good solid foundation” is the important first step. He also said “a lot of water” is getting into the building, via the roof and its flashing, and other woodwork, and that needs to be corrected soon.
Wallace told the commission that the project would likely need an Act 250 permit as well, which seemed to perplex the commission members. He said the meeting house had never undergone an Act 250 state land use review. The building and burial ground comprise 4.4 acres, Wallace said, but it’s part of a larger parcel, totaling 18 acres.
“The Historic Preservation Commission is moving forward to engage a project manager for the Rockingham Meeting House restoration project. A steering committee to guide this task meets next week to start the process,” Wallace said after the meeting, and would work to come up with a “request for proposal” to put that service out to bid.
Wallace, whose part-time job is funded through a state historic preservation grant, said his priority will be managing the Save America’s Treasures grant, and its documentation requirements.
The town last year received a federal Department of the Interior Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grant to help pay for a large share of the repairs. The town also plans on using some of its COVID-19 economic relief funds, town tax funds, as well as do some fund raising, and seeking additional grants.
The commission also discussed its annual Rockingham Old House Awards, and whether vinyl siding would disqualify buildings from the awards. The commission members said it wouldn’t be an automatic disqualification.