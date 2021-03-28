BRATTLEBORO — Town Meeting representatives resoundingly approved, by a vote of 111 to 2, a $12.5-million bond for capital improvements to Brattleboro’s Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Plant.
Because Town Meeting was held virtually this year, the town mailed ballots to the meeting representatives on March 11, instructing that they be returned on Friday by 5 p.m.
During an informational meeting on March 17, Town Manager Peter Elwell told representatives the upgrades were “essential” to the community.”
The project includes a larger water treatment building to accommodate a fourth filter; a new three-bay garage; new electrical service; removing existing settling lagoons and replacing them with an equalization basin; new stormwater management; various improvements to the raw water pump station; demolition of a building no longer in use; repaving the entire driveway; a new storage room; a larger room for staff; and a variety of new equipment including a heating system that will not rely on fossil fuels.
The Pleasant Valley Reservoir has provided drinking water to the town since 1920 and the water treatment plant was constructed in 1989, with an expected 20-year lifespan.
“The water treatment facility operators are to be commended for extending the life expectancy of the plant well beyond 30 years,” Steve Barrett, the director of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, said during the informational meeting.