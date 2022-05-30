WILMINGTON — The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Hall returned for the first time in two years, bringing back a beloved tradition of the community to honor soldiers who died serving the country.
Honored speaker Lt. Col. Rene Bloomer of Albany, N.Y., who served in the Iraq War with Wilmington resident Lt. Mike Linnehan, said all men and women who take the oath to defend the U.S. Constitution defend America's freedom and keep the U.S. secure against foreign and domestic enemies. She recounted unloading and transporting soldiers who were severely injured or died in Iraq, and wanting to ensure those who were killed in war were honored.
"Memorial Day is an expensive day on the calendar," she said.
Bloomer said the holiday is meant to remember those who came home but died mentally and emotionally as well.
"This one is in honor for those who paid in blood," she said. "This isn't simply a day off. This is a day to remember that others paid for it ... It's called freedom."
Sarah Shippee, vice president of the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley, said Memorial Day started after the Civil War as Americans created "springtime tributes to fallen soldiers" and the practice evolved into a holiday intended to honor soldiers who died in all wars involving the U.S. military.
"We must remember the origin of this day is a somber one," she said.
The Quilters of the Deerfield Valley presented a Quilt of Valor to Chuck Gentilin of Dover, who served in the Navy and Air Force then worked for the Wilmington and Dover Police Departments when he moved to Vermont before retiring, and Alan Davis of Wilmington, who served in the U.S. Army then worked in excavation and still continues to do small jobs for local customers.
The American Legion Citizenship Award went to the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley and the Deerfield Valley Lions Club for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Linnehan said the groups made masks for the community, donated personal protective equipment to organizations, provided school supplies to local children, and distributed cheerful cards to nursing home residents and gift cards to those in need.
Walter White of Wilmington, a Vietnam Veteran who puts flags on the gravestones of soldiers every year, also was recognized.
Linnehan said an effort is underway to get a memorial park for veterans on Beaver Street in Wilmington. A granite pier will say, "All gave some, some gave all."