WILMINGTON — Folks in the Deerfield Valley filled up Memorial Hall on Monday to honor the service and sacrifice of fallen soldiers, and then lined the streets of the downtown area for Wilmington's first Memorial Day parade in four years.
The ceremony was co-hosted by the American Legion and the Deerfield Valley Rotary Club. As is tradition, the Hall was decked out with typical red, white and blue Americana, along with a display of historic uniforms representing every branch of the military, photos of local soldiers who died in combat, and a small table off to the side to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.
BSA Scouts from Troop 461 opened the ceremony with the parade of colors. The Quilters of the Deerfield Valley presented handmade quilts to four local veterans — Arnie Bernard, Charles Green, Mike Linnehan and Gail Look, while the American Legion presented the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry with its annual Citizenship Award.
Honored speaker was retired MSG Chris Chunningham, who shared a personal story of a friend and fellow soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan.
Students from the Twin Valley Middle High School chorus entertained the gathering with their renditions of "American the Beautify," the state song "These Green Mountains," and "This Land is Your Land.' After a solemn playing of Taps by TVMHS Music Director Mike Kelly and a benediction by the Rev. Doug LaPlant, everyone filed out of Memorial Hall to form a parade that went through downtown Wilmington to the Old School Enrichment Center, stopping at points along the way for a gun salute by the Honor Guard.