As Veterans Day approaches, members of the Green Mountain state's congressional delegation are concerned about Vermont veterans' physical and mental well-being.
In a conversation last week with Vermont News & Media, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said attention must be paid to the effects of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. That departure hit many veterans hard.
“It is absolutely essential that all of us understand that the trauma of that war is not over for veterans who served,” Welch said. He is greatly concerned by the increase in veteran suicides, as well as the number of veterans who have experienced homelessness.
“A lot of what we have to do is increase resources, including mental health resources for our veterans,” Welch said. He said the Build Back Better bill before Congress contains resources that can benefit veterans, including housing.
“It’s a disgrace we have veterans who are homeless," Welch said. “The mental health challenges are there, and we’ve got to be there today, tomorrow and forever for our veterans, for their mental health and physical health.”
Welch and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have also been pushing for action to assist veterans who were exposed to cancer-causing substances through the military’s use of burn pits. They're continuing the work of Vermont widows whose husbands died of cancers caused by exposure to the pits.
On Sunday, Wesley Black, 36, who was exposed while serving with the Vermont National Guard in Afghanistan and Iraq, died in Hartford after a battle with colon cancer, according to the Valley News of Lebanon, N.H. (story on page A5).
This past summer, Black reached a $3 million settlement after he sued the White River Junction VA Medical Center for failing to diagnose his cancer, the Valley News reported. He is survived by his wife and 5-year-old son.
Sanders is among 38 Democratic, Republican and independent co-sponsors of a bill that would establish a presumption of exposure to “toxic substances, chemicals and hazards” by burn pits. The bill is presently before the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, of which Sanders is a member.
“We want that presumption [of exposure], so it’s not a constant uphill battle for veterans to get the care they need,” Welch said of the bill.
Sanders also co-sponsored a bill that mandates suicide prevention education for patient-facing Veterans Affairs workers, and a bill that designates one week each year as Buddy Check Week, promoting peer wellness checks of veterans.
A paper published by Thomas Howard Suitt III of Boston University for the Costs of War Project at Brown University in Providence, R.I., estimates that the suicide rate is four times the casualty rate for post-Sept. 11 military operations from 2001 to the present day.
Suitt's paper says the rise of improvised explosive devices has significantly increased the number of traumatic brain injuries and polytrauma cases, affecting as much as 20 percent of post-9/11 service members.
At the same time, Suitt said, the length of the war on terror and medical advances “have allowed service members to redeploy after severe physical trauma. These compounding traumas contribute to worsening suicide rates as service members deploy and redeploy after sustaining severe injuries.”
The VA’s veteran suicide data for 2019, the most recent year available, shows 6,261 veterans committed suicide that year, a decrease of 399 from 2018.
According to the VA, the rate in 2019 was 31.6 per 100,000, about double the rate of 16.9 per 100,000 among nonveteran U.S. adults. When adjusted for age and sex differences, the veteran suicide rate was 52.3 percent higher for veteran U.S. adults than for non-veteran U.S. adults.
An email to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy's office seeking comment was not returned by press time Tuesday.