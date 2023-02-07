DUMMERSTON — After three years on the Windham Southeast School District Board, Michelle Luetjen Green feels she’s in a position to help.
“I see what needs to be done to start taking steps forward,” she said. “I understand our role and scope.”
Green is facing a challenger in the March 7 election. Eva Nolan also is running for the three-year term representing Dummerston.
Focusing on stability will allow the district to strategize long-term growth and improvement, Green said.
“Right now, our priority has to be addressing the challenges brought on by COVID and working cohesively as a newly merged district,” Green said. “Our educators have never seen a more challenging time. The impact on our children’s educational and social emotional needs is varied and great and highlights the importance of other key issues, such as equity, inclusivity and the climate in our schools for both staff and students.”
Green considers the cohesiveness of staff and collaboration across the district a strength during challenging years. She noted the investment in district-wide professional development, the sharing of resources and the growth in equitable services for students.
“Having a pandemic hit right after our schools merged into one district and simultaneously having three superintendents in three years has certainly impeded our ability to tackle some of the bigger picture goals around growth and improvement,” she said. “We don’t yet have clear systems in place to set goals and truly monitor long-term effectiveness and growth.”
Being on the board since the beginning of the sexual assault investigation, Green said the board has heard a need to address concerns and responded without hesitation, although navigating it has taken time and been a learning process. She wants to see increased outreach on the project and improved communication.
Her hope is to continue defining district-wide growth and have an awareness of how the investigation began. An article in the Commons detailing allegations against a retired high school teacher prompted a decision to hire an attorney to investigate abuse throughout the district’s schools.
Green said the district needs to develop “transparent systems of accountability” that empower families, students and staff to ensure a safe learning environment. She sees transparency as an issue for the district.
“We have legal guidelines that, when adhered to, support transparency, but it needs to be a personal commitment of every single person in the room,” she said. “Every person needs to be committed to being honest and open and wanting to be as transparent as they can be — with one another, with the public — even to be transparent about what we can’t be transparent about.”
Green stressed the importance of being willing to have difficult discussions publicly, as they support accountability and help the board stay in its lane.
“This is how we build trust,” she said. “I believe, that if we continue to develop and improve our communication and accountability systems, we will see growth in transparency.”
Green said she’s committed to “intentional governance and bridging the disconnect and poor working relationship between our board and administrators, which impacts student outcome.” To be effective, she believes the board needs to strategize on how to work together, determine its priorities, set its goals, monitor results and honor the work already being done.
Green said she’s glad to have a foundation and “some excellent people” dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice efforts in the district.
“I think if we looked outside our district, we would realize we are doing far more progressive work than is typically seen in public education,” she said, “but this work is never ending and there is always more to be done.”
Before staying home with her children full time, Green worked with abused and traumatized children as a child development specialist. She said she grew up in poverty, with drug addiction in her home and only one parent completing high school.
“So I certainly have perspective of the challenges and needs of our most at risk students,” she said. “But, I think what I bring to the table is that I’m not confused about the scope of my role. I am deeply aware of the impact public education has on our society and grateful for the hard work that goes into it, so much that I promised myself I would say yes and help whenever I could once all my kids were school aged.”
Green has been volunteering at Dummerston School, where her children attend.
In October, Green was ousted as chairwoman of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union over concerns about her leadership. Board members said she had been overly critical about board transparency and Robert’s Rules of Order, and had not engaged with them enough.
Accountability is “not a bad word,” Green said. “It shouldn’t be a threatening word.” She views it as crucial to strategizing to meet goals.