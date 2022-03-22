WESTMINSTER WEST — An organic farm that was once famous for its rice has gained a new lease on life with an agreement reached between Earth Bridge Community Land Trust and Jonah Mossberg and Emily Hartz.
"We have an 89-year lease on the land," said Mossberg, who started Milkweed Farm with Hartz in Guilford in 2017.
The property in Westminster West was previously leased by Linda Smith, who lived in a home on-site and operated an organic farm, Akaogi Farm, and most recently Linda's Farm, beginning in 1985.
Mossberg and Hartz purchased from Smith the structures on the 10-acre site.
"I am very happy with the outcome and that the transfer is finished," said Smith. "I am very happy for Jonah and Emily and wish them the best."
They plan to renovate the home, raise a few animals, such as laying hens, meat birds, and maybe pigs and goats, grow perennial flowers and fruits, and cultivate vegetables and flowers using organic and low- and no-till practices.
"We anticipate removing or updating other existing farm infrastructure, and potentially building a barn," said Mossberg, a transgender farmer originally from Connecticut. "Eventually we may want to add a small farm store and a you-pick flower operation as well."
Earth Bridge, which was established in 1973, owns six parcels in southern Vermont and one in Westmoreland, N.H., totaling about 400 acres. It has 46 members who live on the land through 24 leaseholds.
Ruby McAdoo, coordinator for Earth Bridge, said the land trust is relieved to see farming continue on the property.
"Preserving farmland really meets the philosophical mission of Earth Bridge," she said.
"Earth Bridge is continuing to think about our relationship with farmers of color, queer farmers and indigenous people," said McAdoo. "How can we create connections and provide access to people who have been historically disenfranchised and marginalized."
Earth Bridge already leases to two other farms in Windham County — Fairwinds Farm and Wild Carrot Farm.
Mossberg and Hartz held a three-year lease on the land in Guilford and had hoped to stay longer, but the landowner has his own agricultural plans for the land.
They've been looking for a replacement spot for about a year.
"We knew Linda from the Brattleboro Farmers Market," said Mossberg. "We had been talking since about 2018 about her place because we knew she was going to be transitioning out of there."
They'd been talking on and off and Smith said she would love to see them take over.
"We really wanted to stay in Guilford," said Mossberg. "But we had so few opportunities to find something we could afford."
"We're facing a very extensive, top to bottom renovation of the house before we can move in," said Mossberg.
Because they'll be busy on the house and getting the greenhouses ready, they won't be offering a spring CSA.
"We're hoping to pump out a bunch of fall crops, but we're going to have a slow start this spring and just focus on moving our things and rebuilding greenhouses and fixing infrastructure."
"We don't plan to continue with the rice even though there's a legacy there."
Milkweed had about 50 share holders and sold another 25 or so through Wild Carrot Farm.
Their produce is also available at the Putney Food Co-op.
Mossberg said he hopes to be able to grow enough produce for 100 shareholders.
"It's a dream come true," he said. "I've been farming for a long time and I've always been a commuter. Even here in Guilford."
Mossberg and Hartz have a 2 year old and another child on the way.
Financing was also difficult, he said.
"As it turns out, getting a construction loan for a home on land you don't own is very difficult, nearly impossible," he said. "We were turned down by almost every institution we approached."
Mossberg and Hartz eventually connected with the Vermont Agricultural Credit Corporation and received a loan in cooperation with the Vermont Economic Development Authority.
"Many of our customers are queer," said Mossberg. "I think they like to support our business because they know that we're queer owned."
They want their farm to be a safe and welcoming place for all people, he said.
"We also want to employ and train the next generation of queer farmers," said Mossberg.
About a decade ago, Mossberg made "Out Here," a documentary film that explores life on seven farms run by LGBT people.
"[S]mall-scale sustainable agriculture is inherently a logical and safe place for queer people because it’s a place where we can enact and practice our queer values," Mossberg told Bitch Media in 2015. "For me, my queer values are that I’m anti-capitalist and anti-authoritarian too, and engaging in farming is another beautiful way to do that."