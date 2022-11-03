WESTMINSTER — Millie Barry, the current Windham County Clerk is running as an independent candidate for one of two Windham County Assistant Judge positions to be decided Nov. 8 in the midterm general election.
Barry said employment experience as a Vermont Superior clerk and court recorder provided her knowledge of the judicial process, expectations, and proceedings in civil, family and probate court.
Understanding the court database computer system, having the skill to listen and record facts and professional relationships with current presiding judges, court administrators/managers, employees as well as knowledge of security details made her an ideal candidate for the position.
As county clerk she is involved with the county budget, is knowledgeable and interested in maintaining the Historic Newfane Court house and is familiar with the assessed taxes to Windham County Towns.
Barry, a fourth generation Vermonter resides in Westminster. She is a licensed Vermont nursing assistant, engaged in the local schools, as a community resource and hospice volunteer and the Westminster Select Board.
She noted she is committed to bringing a new outlook to the position of Assistant Judge serving the people in Windham County with professionalism with integrity.