HINSDALE, N.H. — The Millstream Community Center is hosting a series of indoor markets in the coming weeks, starting with one this Sunday.
Vendors who have signed up so far for this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. include Picadilly Farm for vegetables, Comforts of Home with baked goods, coffee and fudge, Calcite and Comfrey with balms, salves and tinctures, Rara’s Baked Treats & Third World Hats, Katie Ann’s Krafty Upcyclying, Corliss Woodworking, A&R Woodworks, Lip Smackin Goodies with jams, breads, pies, and dog treats, and A Bite to Eat with cocoa bombs and macaroons.
The Hinsdale Farmers Market used the community center a couple of times over the summer to get out of the rain, said Sarah Hudon, the center’s program director and the welfare director for the town of Hinsdale. Out of that grew the idea of offering local goods for a few days this winter to gauge interest in a longer-term indoor market.
“We had a soft opening on Oct. 24 and about 50 people came through,” said Hudon, who was born and raised in Hinsdale.
Hudon said the indoor market will be an opportunity for Hinsdale residents to meet the local vendors and also say hello to their neighbors.
“I love seeing people interacting at the market,” she said. “It’s a chance to sit for an hour and see folks, especially with this past year, many of us missing out on connecting with our friends and neighbors.”
The community center is hosting the market this Sunday, as well as Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 and 19.
Hosting the indoor market is also a chance to showcase the Millstream Community Center, said Hudon.
“We do rent it out for baby showers and birthday parties,” she said. “But we’d like to get more people into the building.”
On Dec. 9, working with the town’s economic development office, the community center will hold a job fair. So far, HCP, Vernon Green Nursing Home and the local school district will be in attendance to collect resumes and take job applications. Hudon said she hopes to see other local businesses there as well.
“We want to bring more of these types of opportunities to town,” said Hudon, who is also in charge of the towns parks and recreation activities.
To learn more about the farmers market, visit www.facebook.com/HinsdaleFarmersMarket.
Vendors who are interested in showcasing their goods should contact Hudon at the community center at 603-336-5726.