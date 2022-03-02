DUMMERSTON — On Wednesday at 1:55 p.m., the West Dummerston Fire Department responded to a single-motor-vehicle crash. A Vermont State Trooper on the scene said that a person working for the U.S. Postal Service lost control of their vehicle while trying to stay on the road when they hit a stump which caused the vehicle to roll over.
Brattleboro Fire Department was originally called for the "Jaws of Life" for an entrapped person, but the person managed to get out of the vehicle on their own through the roof. Rescue Inc. examined the person, only finding minor injuries, and the person denied transport to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Rod's Towing and Repair removed the vehicle from the scene.