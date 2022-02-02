BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Development Review Board has given the owner of the historic Miss Bellows Falls Diner a permit for the new entryway he has already partially built.
In a decision released this week, the board unanimously approved Brian McAllister's plans for a new southern entryway to the diner, which has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The new covered entry replaces a smaller, dilapidated entrance.
The permit requires McAllister to paint the new entrance to match the current grey and red color scheme of the diner.
"The entryway is compatible with the architectural features of the other additions that abut the original pre-fabricated diner building," states the DRB's decision, signed by Chairman Patrick Moyna.
In addition to the painting requirement, the board said McAllister must install a "solid skirt board" all along the bottom of the addition. McAllister had said he was thinking of using lattice.
While the board found McAllister was in violation of the town's zoning regulations, board members said it wasn't the board's job to make a decision on zoning violations.
McAllister said Wednesday that he's pleased to have his permit and that he will complete the new entryway. He said he is still working to sell the diner to buyers and is negotiating a purchase and sales agreement with one of the people. He had told the development review board that he had to build a new entrance to facilitate the diner's sale.
"I certainly hope it will open in the spring," said McAllister, who is also the owner and operator of Father's Restaurant in Westminster.
The town's zoning administrator, Charles Wise, had given McAllister a notice of violation last October, which forced him to appear before the DRB in December. McAllister eventually admitted he had violated the town's zoning ordinance, but he also appealed the violation. The DRB rejected his appeal.
Village President Deborah Wright said she would consider appealing the DRB's recent permit decision to the state Environmental Court since there was no accommodation made to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act. But she said until the diner actually opens, there is no ADA violation.
McAllister said Wednesday he had received approval from the state fire marshal's office in Springfield for ADA compliance. He said there was no point in building a wheelchair ramp for the building since the diner itself can not accommodate a wheelchair. The door to the diner is only 28 inches wide, and the aisles in the diner are quite narrow as well. The bathrooms in the historic diner also cannot accommodate someone in a wheelchair, he said.
Wright said she was also unhappy that McAllister was not fined for the violations and for flaunting the zoning regulations. "We have to change that," she said of the regulations, which, she said, gave Wise the power of waiving the fines.
Under the existing regulations, she said, it is Wise's option on what to do with the daily fines. Once McAllister applied for the zoning permit, she said, the daily fines were suspended.
Wright had been concerned earlier that the village's design review regulations hadn't been followed.
Wise said on Wednesday that the fines only applied to the days between when McAllister was served notice of the alleged violations and when he applied for a permit, and during the allowed seven-day period.