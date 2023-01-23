BRATTLEBORO — Meara Seery has long sought to save the planet.
Climate CHANGE is her platform for the Miss Vermont contest. CHANGE stands for “Creating Healthier Agriculture, Neighborhoods, Generations and Environments.”
Growing up in Brattleboro, Seery moved around a lot in town.
“One of the things that remained consistent,” she said, “was the outdoors.”
Seery, 22, of Brattleboro, said she spent a lot of time outside and developed “a love for nature, the planet and the outdoors.” Since the age of 8, she has been participating in Green Up Vermont.
“So pretty much as long as I can remember, I’ve been really passionate about helping clean up our environment and climate change,” she said.
At Brattleboro Union High School, Seery joined the Preserve Our Planet club. Her group helped get recycling compost in bins in the cafeteria.
In college, Seery was one class away from getting a minor in sustainability. Her thesis focused on water pollution and how it affects communities.
“I wanted to bring that issue to Vermont because I think a lot of people don’t think of it as a place that is directly affected by climate change but we are pretty intensely,” she said.
Seery pointed to the maple sugaring season getting shorter and shorter each year in Vermont, and the impact of a warming planet on skiing and snowboard. She said these activities are huge for the state’s agriculture and tourism industries as well as its culture.
Her involvement with the Miss Vermont organization started two years ago while she was attending George Washington University.
The group provides scholarships for women and helped her achieve her goal of graduating free of debt.
Seery said she stayed involved with Miss Vermont because of “all the amazing women you get to meet.”
“Some of my best friends are people who I met through the organization, which has been really awesome,” she said. “And I also love the idea of campaigning for an issue or a cause I’m passionate about and being able to travel around the state and being able to talk to people about it.”
Her appearances for Miss Vermont so far have included the Miss America competition in December at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and a women’s basketball game at the University of Vermont where she sang the “National Anthem.” She hopes to appear at the Harris Hill Ski Jump event in Brattleboro next month.
Seery described being “very fortunate” to work for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Part of her job is to interview, film and produce videos about Vermonters and their stories.
What started as a semester-long internship a year ago turned into employment with the senator. She was asked to officially join the team in July after starting a second internship post-graduation.
Sanders is a celebrity as much as he is a politician, Seery said. She met him when she was a child attending the Strolling of the Heifers parade, a “fun fact” she used to share with people before becoming one of his employees.
The Miss Vermont competition will be held April 15 and 16. Seery said each delegate will be interviewed privately by panelists on the first day then compete on stage the next day.
“That’s where you do talent, evening gown,” she said.
Currently, Seery counted 11 Miss Vermont delegates and about a dozen teen delegates participating. She’s selling advertisements to appear in a program booklet and for a livestream of the event.
“I’m trying to raise as much money as possible because at the end of the day, it goes back to us, women who are looking for scholarship money,” she said. “I’m reaching out to businesses in Brattleboro to see if they’d be interested in buying an ad because I’m really proud of being from Brattleboro, and southern Vermont doesn’t always get the most representation in the organization. I just want to prove we’re a supportive bunch and we want to help.”
Seery wants to put boxes in Market 32 in Brattleboro for people to donate recyclables she can then redeem to fundraise for the scholarship. She is offering to pick up recyclables from anyone who might be interested on Feb. 12.