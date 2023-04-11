BRATTLEBORO — Meara Seery is closing in on her bid to be crowned Miss Vermont.
“It’s been really great,” Seery, 23, of Brattleboro, said Sunday. “It was a pretty good couple of weeks, I’d say.”
Delegates will be interviewed Saturday. The competition is happening Sunday in Stowe and can be livestreamed for $25 at photographic.tv/miss-vt-usa-live-stream.
“I’m very excited, I’m optimistic about how it will turn out,” Seery said. “I’m really proud to represent Vermont and Brattleboro specifically and Windham County.”
If she wins, Seery will start a year of service to advocate around her social change issue of climate change. She would appear in videos and promote her platform.
At about 2 p.m. Monday, Seery was in first place for the People’s Choice Award. She had 1,027 votes.
Seery called the award “a way for the community to show their support for a certain delegate.” To vote, visit pageantplanet.com/event/miss-vermont-scholarship-competition-2023#predictCompetitor.
Over the last couple of weeks, Seery said, she attended the first in-person workshops for the pageant since before COVID-19. She noted it’s a lot more difficult to prepare for the stage virtually over Zoom.
With a clothing swap Seery hosted for delegates, the group donated more than 97 items. She also organized a bottle drive in Brattleboro, diverting just less than 1,000 recyclables from the landfill.
Seery said she feels “really good” about getting her campaign out to the public. A new website she’s building at climatechangevt.org includes interviews with farmers and professionals in the field.
To prepare for the pageant, Seery is practicing her evening gown routine and boxing for her fitness routine. She planned to pick up her gown from Pamela Moore Bridals in downtown Brattleboro on Monday.
“She altered it for me,” Seery said of Moore.
For the interview, Seery has been keeping up with as much climate news as she can. She sees the interviews as “the most important part of the competition.”
Seery started a social media campaign called Thrifty Thursdays to encourage thrift store shopping. She said the fast fashion industry releases a ton of carbon dioxide, and “ordering from fast fashion websites or even a buying in store is not very good for the planet.”
“I’m really excited that all of my Miss Vermont wardrobe, except for three pieces, are either thrifted, bought secondhand or bought used, which is really awesome,” she said. “And two of the three items that were not thrifted were required for the competition.”
Seery will be singing for the talent portion of the contest.
Seery is employed by the Office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. She anticipates she will continue working remotely for the rest of the month as she concludes contest responsibilities.