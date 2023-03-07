BRATTLEBORO — A local man missing since Feb. 19 was found unharmed in New York City.
Matthew Graf, 24, was last seen leaving home for some coffee at Mocha Joe’s and a stop in the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
“He said he was going out and just never returned,” said Graf's mother, Dorrie DeGutis, in an email to the Reformer.
"The family would like to thank the Brattleboro Police Department and the New York Police Department and concerned citizens and friends for helping locate him," Graf said on Tuesday.
No other information is available at this time.