HINSDALE, N.H. -- The body of a Hinsdale man missing since July 12 was found Monday evening in Massachusetts.
"Unfortunately, the Massachusetts State Police working with the medical examiners determined that person was Michael Aldieri," Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said Tuesday.
Hinsdale police had been searching for Aldieri, 43, since last week. He had been seen in security footage wandering around downtown Hinsdale just before 3 a.m. on July 12.
Unaware of any plans for a memorial just yet, Rataj said the family is grieving now.
"I feel terrible for the family," he said.
The Office of Northwestern District Attorney in Massachusetts announced Tuesday that authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Connecticut River near Gill at about 7:20 p.m. Monday. A bicyclist spotted the body floating in the river below a bridge on Route 10 between Northfield, Mass., and Gill, Mass.
Massachusetts State Police, and police and firefighters from Northfield and police from Gill responded to the scene. They recovered the body near the Northfield Mount Hermon boathouse on Hayfields Road in Gill, according to a news release.
At the time the news release was issued, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts was said to be working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
"No foul play is suspected," the news release states. "This discovery marks the fourth time in nine weeks that bodies were recovered from the Connecticut River in Franklin or Hampshire counties. Bodies were discovered in the Connecticut River near Hadley on May 21 and May 26, and near the French King Bridge on July 3. The cases are not believed to be related. They are not considered suspicious and no foul play is indicated."
Rataj said the events that led up to Aldieri's death are still under investigation.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Rataj provided details on the search which included posting missing person flyers in public places and businesses in Hinsdale, N.H. He said police departments were contacted to see if they had any interactions with Aldieri and if they could check places he was known to have visited in the past. Hospitals, bus stations, friends and associates also were contacted.
"We've been out to businesses to see video footage showing what he was wearing and where he was last heading," Rataj wrote. "We posted several times on Facebook pictures of him and they have been viewed by about 255,000 people. We've had search parties every day, concentrating on the river, the trails, camps and the roads where he was last headed and we have checked all of these places sometimes two, three or more times."
Rataj wrote that when it was not raining, the department flew a drone to look for evidence.
"We've contacted the local media and had press releases in at least three newspapers," he wrote. "We've had numerous people who believe they saw him and investigators have been interviewing them and following up on their leads. Sadly, there has been no luck."