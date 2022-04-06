SEARSBURG — Vermont State Police is seeking the public's help in finding a missing Searsburg woman who may have been seen in the Brattleboro area.
The investigation into the whereabouts of Mary E. Reid, 53, remains active and ongoing, police reported in a Wednesday afternoon update.
There have been several unconfirmed reports of a person matching her description being seen in the Brattleboro and Rutland areas. She has seven tattoos, including a black stallion on her hip, and might be wearing a maroon winter hat. She also might be carrying a pink metal insulated cup with a metal straw.
Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified on March 27 that Reid was missing, and responded to an area on Route 9 in Searsburg.
She was last seen at about 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at her home in Searsburg. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy hair. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, and black and gold Puma sneakers.
Anyone with information about Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.
Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.