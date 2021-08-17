WESTMORELAND, N.H. — The body of a missing woman was found by a marine patrol Sunday afternoon along the shoreline of a brook off the Connecticut River in Westmoreland, N.H.
After the initial investigation, New Hampshire State Police said no foul play was suspected in the possible drowning of Toni M. Baker, 41, of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is believed to have been taken into the brook by floodwaters last month.
On Aug. 4, the Brattleboro Police Department said officers were seeking the public’s help in locating Baker, who was last seen on foot in Brattleboro on the morning of July 20.
Police said she was not familiar with the area, might have been experiencing a mental health crisis and possibly was using the alias of Tonya Polock.
On July 18, Baker and her 12-year-old son were reported missing in Pittsburgh. They were safely located, authorities said in a post online the following day.
New Hampshire State Police Troopers made contact with Baker on July 19, according to a news release.
“At that time, Baker was in the company of her juvenile son,” police said. “The juvenile was returned to family members in Pennsylvania pursuant to a court order. Baker was evaluated at Speare Memorial Hospital due to mental health concerns and later released.”
Vermont State Police and the BPD had separate interactions with Baker between July 19 and 20, according to the news release.
On July 22, New Hampshire State Troopers made contact with Baker on Route 63 in Westmoreland in the area of Partridge Brook.
“Baker refused to identify herself to Troopers at that time and she refused any services offered to her,” states the news release.
On Sunday, New Hampshire State Police Communications received a call reporting that human remains were discovered within the Partridge Brook, states the news release. The victim was identified as Baker.
Police said an autopsy on Monday revealed Baker’s death is presumed to be July 23 and the cause of death was determined to be probable drowning.
“The manner of death was determined to be accidental and it is believed that Baker was likely carried into the Partridge Brook by floodwaters,” states the news release.