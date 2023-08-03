BELLOWS FALLS — Great River Hydro said its mission to replace the flashboards on the Bellows Falls hydroelectric dam was completed Thursday and that the river levels should return to normal by Friday.
Brandon Kibbe said the last stanchion was in place by 7 a.m., and that water was slowly being held back again at Bellows Falls.
"Things are going great. We’re on schedule. Last stanchion went in a little after 7 a.m., boards were immediately being stacked and the refill process began. We simultaneously initiated a release from Wilder Dam to augment the refill, which should arrive at Bellows Falls dam by 3 p.m. today," Kibbe wrote in an email Thursday.
"We believe we’ll be back within our normal operating elevation range by morning," he added.
The drawdown, which was a result of the July 10-11 flooding, drew the river down 13 feet, exposing sandbars and riverbanks that hadn't been seen for dozens of years.
The hydro facility was used during the July flood as part of a network of flood control dams, Kibbe said previously, and the flashboards, which increase the amount of water being held behind the concrete dam to maximize power generation, were removed to accommodate the floodwaters.
At Herricks Cove in Rockingham, a Great River Hydro-owned recreation area and famous birding and wildlife area, vast areas usually underwater and filled with water lilies were instead a vast expanse of mud.
At the boat launch at Herrick's, heavy equipment crews were busy dredging out the launch area and hauling away dump trucks full of silt and mud.
Many people were busy visiting different areas along the river and taking photos of the historic event, as the river as it was known before the latest dam was built at Bellows Falls and started generating power in 1928.
There has been some kind of dam at Bellows Falls since about 1800, when the first canal and locks were built around the falls to make the Connecticut River navigable beyond Bellows Falls.
Hundreds of photos of the dramatically changed landscape were posted on social media, with Hoyt's Landing in Springfield, at the mouth of the Connecticut and Black rivers, a particularly dramatic scene of mud flats in every direction.
The full impoundment behind the Bellows Falls dam stretches 26 miles and covers more than 2,800 acres in both Vermont and New Hampshire.
"This was a complicated process with a lot of variables and our entire organization made this its highest priority, and it was executed without incident and has gone as smoothly as we had aimed for," Kibbe wrote later Thursday afternoon, praising the Great River Hydro team.
"We appreciate the public’s patience as we have managed through this part of the post-flood restoration," he added.
"Our next steps will be to fully restore the boater safety devices so we can safely welcome the public back to our boat ramps and to otherwise boat above Vernon and Bellows Falls dams. We hope that work will be done next week."