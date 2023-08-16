BRATTLEBORO — A Mississippi man, who shot another man who was in town to work on the Interstate 91 bridge in 2020 during a poker game, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Emanuel R. Tenner III received a sentence of four to eight years all suspended except for 16 months with credit for 45 days. The charge of attempted murder was dismissed.
During a hearing Tuesday, Tenner apologized to the victim.
"I had no intention of hurting anybody," he said in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. "I'm so sorry."
Attorney Joshua Atkisson of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said the incident occurred more than three years ago and the negotiations for the plea agreement took "a lot of time and work." He called the agreement "entirely appropriate."
"We have consistently been in touch with the victim in the case ...," Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said. "It is the state's position that the plea agreement, including the punitive component and the ongoing supervision, serve the interests of justice."
Probation conditions will make Tenner subject to electronic monitoring. He will be screened for anger management and risk reduction programming. He will have to complete 100 hours of community service within two years.
Tenner is not to have contact with or be within 300 feet of the victim or the person he intended to shoot. All three men were in the area to work on the Interstate 91 bridge construction in Brattleboro.
The plan is to transfer probation supervision to Mississippi.
"He lives with his parents down there," Atkisson said, noting that Tenner's stepfather is a law enforcement officer in the state.
In July 2020, Tenner shot the victim with a revolver near the Econo Lodge in Brattleboro. The victim was hit in the abdomen with a bullet.
"By engaging in that conduct you recklessly caused serious bodily injury to [the victim] under circumstances showing extreme indifference to the value of human life, and none of that conduct by you was a mistake or an accident," Judge Katherine Hayes said, reading from the plea agreement.
Gartenstein said the dispute began over some question about who put money in a pot during a poker game and Tenner had "no legitimate basis for claim of self defense."
"His life has never been the same," Gartenstein said of the victim. "He's had to go through significant surgery and rehabilitation to respond to the gunshot wound to the abdomen."
Gartenstein noted there have been delays associated with the court backlog during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the victim "indicates that the sentences that are being imposed are "good with me. I don't really have much to say. Please tell the judge this crime impacted my life in a lot of ways. Everything I do feels like it's 10 times harder. I'm just thankful I'm not handicapped or dead."
Atkisson said Tenner was 22 years old when the incident occurred and had no criminal history before then.
"He is from a good family down in Mississippi," Atkisson said, noting that Tenner's fiancee also is supportive. "I think that will be a really good source of stability for him moving forward here."
Atkisson described the victim as a bystander in an incident that began as "a really modest argument" then spiraled out of control.
"It certainly could have been worse," Atkisson said, acknowledging the effects on the victim. "I know it's changed [Tenner's] life ... but I think he's also learned from it. We've had a lot of conversations over the years."
Hayes said the offense requires jail time despite Tenner having no criminal record.
"You can't have people shooting guns off in crowded areas and hurting people, and that's exactly what happened here," she said. "I recognize you were very, very young and you still are. You look younger than your age. I'm a little worried about what jail will be like for you, but it sounds like you can actually be a positive role model for some of the folk you're going to be in there with. They will not immediately see you that way and they will not be eager to accept advice or guidance from you."