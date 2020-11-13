BRATTLEBORO — A small group of former baristas and their supporters picketed in front of Mocha Joes, on Main Street, as the coffee shop reopened its doors for the first time in three weeks on Friday. The picketers handed out pamphlets that requested a livable wage while outlining the events that unfolded in October. Pierre Capy, an owner of Mocha Joes, said the coffee shop is in the process of hiring new people.
