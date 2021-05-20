BRATTLEBORO — Like many others in her generation, Kris Pavek grew up reading Steinbeck and Kerouac and listening to Woody Guthrie songs.
And while she admits there is a certain romanticism about living on the road, she acknowledges economics is one of the reasons many people like her live in their vehicles.
"Many years ago, when I realized what my Social Security benefit was going to be, living in a vehicle was unknown to me," said Pavek, while sitting in the sun in a camp chair in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church on Town Crier Drive.
Until recently, Pavek lived in Barre, where she worked in human services for 20 years and is well-known for her work on the community garden at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
"I sold a beautiful home a little over a year ago because I lost both my jobs at the same time," she said. "But even before that, I was working seven days a week to pay for heating oil, to pay for a large home. And then I knew Social Security was going to be $700 a month. So where's a man or a woman who's going to be able to live in the United States on $700 a month? So we're turning to vehicles."
Pavek wanted to find a vehicle she could stand up in and found a van that had been used by a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. While she doesn't have a kitchen or bathroom in the truck, she is able to stand up inside and it fits many of the items she wanted to carry with her around the country.
"I'm going to be in it for the rest of my life," she said.
After making some minor modifications to the vehicle, such as insulation and installing a vent and a new window, Pavek hit the road, traveling to Arizona. Along the way, she stopped at places, such as the Outer Banks in North Carolina, that she had always dreamed about visiting but had never been to.
"I wanted to parasail one time in my life," said Pavek, a smile crossing her face as she remembered the experience. "It was a lovely birthday gift to myself."
She also treats her travels as a way to learn more about the country.
"I was educated in the '60s, with history books that left a lot out. So I went to Selma on purpose. I went to Memphis on purpose. I was kind of following along the past where Martin Luther King had gone. Because I'm realizing that my children got no education on this. They didn't know about Tulsa or Oakland."
At the same time, Pavek observed how other communities were dealing with homelessness.
"And I get to volunteer in all these communities," she said.
On this day, she's helping out a farmer who recently broke an arm. On the weekend she's ushering at the New England Center for Circus Arts, and she's signed up to help out at the Retreat Farm.
Pavek recognizes because she is not what many people consider homeless, she can blend into a community. That's not so true for people who don't get a Social Security check, or those who might be struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
"We keep putting that barrier between us and saying they, they are drug addicts and they're responsible for their own predicament," said Pavek. "That's the same thinking we did in the 1800s. 'Those people were born to be slaves. They're less intelligent. It won't happen to us.' But as soon as we realize it is us and realize we are two or three paychecks away from being homeless ... We need to expand the dialogue of what homelessness looks like."
This is the first time she has spent time in Brattleboro, invited to town by her friend, Rev. Ralph Howe, the new pastor at the church, whom she's known for nearly two decades.
"I've been here four weeks and I love everything about it ... the diversity of the ages, the art community, the history, everything," she said. "There's nothing not to love about Brattleboro. Except the snow."
However, said Pavek, there are things that can be improved in Brattleboro.
"Are we supporting our vulnerable communities enough here?" she asked. "You're definitely on the right track. There are a lot of things you are doing right."
She cited food shelves, temporary housing for the homeless, the services that low-income families receive, the shelter facilities and a community engaged with finding long-term solutions.
"There is no single solution," wrote Pavek in a recent post on Facebook. "But I know I have landed in a community of intelligent and compassionate people who have a variety of talents and skills. Brattleboro citizens are already ahead of the curve by anticipating these continued needs."
As a nomad, there is an added benefit to visiting Brattleboro that many people wouldn't see unless they are living in their vehicles, said Pavek.
"There's not a lot of restricted parking here. In parking lots across the United States like this," she said, gesturing to the parking lot in front of the church, "this would be posted."
Pavek said since arriving in Brattleboro, she's received offers to park in people's driveways or on someone's land. She also said you can get good cell service and Wi-Fi if you know where to park around town.
"This truck has been parked in a neighborhood and I have been moving it every night because the neighbors were friendly and it was legal parking, but I didn't want to annoy anyone," said Pavek. "So yesterday morning, I found a note on my truck that said, if you're looking for off-street parking ... feel free to park on my property. That's the kind of thing that happens in Brattleboro."
She wrote on Facebook that she believes the whole nation will see more and more people like her, living out of their vehicles, looking for work, or just traveling the country, looking for a place to park for a night or two.
People are tackling the problem from many different directions, she wrote, but one of the biggest issues is rent control. Communities like Brattleboro also need legal and supervised tent sites for those without a roof to sleep under, and legal, organized and self-governed vehicle parking sites with electricity and showers for van dwellers. Some towns need to revisit their zoning ordinances to find ways to allow tiny homes to be within walking distance of downtown and human services.
But her posts aren't always so thought-provoking; they can also be light-hearted.
"Another moose sighting," she wrote, referring to a wooden moose on Larkin Street. "I was terrified. I was quaking down to my toes in my Fakinstocks. I took a couple of deep, slow breaths and steadied my camera. The moose cooperated."
Pavek said the nomad community is representative of the nation at large, and she tries not to talk politics with her fellow travelers.
But they all help each other when they can, and when they find themselves parked together, they sometimes chip in on a potluck.
"Bring what you have to share and you end up with a complete meal," said Pavek.
She's heading back out west in June, after she gets her second COVID-19 vaccine, with another stop in Arizona, this time in Sedona, and also in Nevada.
Pavek might return to Brattleboro soon, and maybe to settle down, but it has to be the right circumstances.
"A room in a house for $200 a month," she said. "With a women who has cats and a garden."