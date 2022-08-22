ROCKINGHAM — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders earlier this month secured a $350,000 federal earmark for repairs to the 1787 Rockingham Meeting House.
But the earmark is far from guaranteed, thanks to the vagaries of the federal budget process. So the town of Rockingham is spending $52,296 to do a “holistic” evaluation to determine what shape the National Historic Landmark is in and what repairs are needed, to better position itself for future funding opportunities.
Earlier this week, Richard St. Pierre of Existing Conditions, a New Hampshire laser scanning company that specializes in historic structures, was at the 1787 meeting house to do an exact measurement and documentation of the building — from every conceivable angle.
“This is a wicked cool building,” said St. Pierre, as he moved his equipment and tripod around the building.
What is so cool, he said, is how original and untouched it is. “It’s actually a privilege” to work on such a building, he said.
Lazarus Scangas, an architectural historian from St. Albans who will be working with historic preservation consultant Lyssa Papazian of Putney on the evaluation, echoed St. Pierre’s assessment.
“It hasn’t been modified. It’s as if they locked the door and had gone away,” said Scangas, who has worked on historic preservation projects all over the state. “It needs tender loving care to keep it in its pure state.”
The building never had electricity added (except for low voltage safety detection systems), or plumbing or heating, and is open to the public only during the warm-weather months. It is used for weddings, events, concerts and meetings.
The building, which was the town’s original town hall, was built over 14 years, from 1787 to 1801. But no one in 2022 is sure what kind of foundation the large two and a half story white colonial structure has and what shape it is in.
But one thing is known — the building is moving ever so slightly, enough to cause cracks in the historic plaster and potentially creating other serious damage.
Walter Wallace, the town’s part-time historic preservative coordinator, said that only National Historic Landmarks such as the Meeting House are eligible for the “Save America’s Treasures” grants, which can be as much as $1 million and are administered by the National Park Service. They require a 50-50 match from private sources.
While there are 18 national historic landmarks in the state, only one such SAT grant has ever been awarded to a Vermont historic landmark — to Shelburne Farms in 2021.
In the world of historic preservation, it’s like winning the lottery.
The town believes that to strengthen its case about how much the Meeting House needs repairs, the town needs to show exactly what shape it is in.
Last week, the Rockingham Select Board, which was holding its annual summer meeting there, voted to spend upwards of $52,296 from a variety of sources to evaluate the building — including the laser exam. Wallace said the evaluation will include ground-penetrating radar to locate and evaluate the building’s stone foundation. They hope there is one, Wallace said.
Wallace, who met with St. Pierre and Scangas at the building Wednesday, said the town had received an anonymous donation of $25,000 to help fund the evaluation. The town selected a historic preservation team headed by Papazian of Putney, and which includes Scangas and a Burlington engineering firm.
The rest of the funding is coming from the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the town’s Rockingham Meeting House reserve fund, and state historic preservation funds.
Wallace said he hoped the radar scan shows the stone foundation, and that the ground surrounding the Meeting House won’t have to be disturbed. Otherwise, he said, things would get more complicated and it would turn into a virtual archeological dig.
Wallace had given the Rockingham Select Board a detailed tour of the building last week, during the board’s regular summer meeting at the Meeting House.
On the west side of the building, there was a large square of unpainted clapboard, left unscraped and unpainted to reveal the rotting clapboards, Wallace said. Part of the evaluation will determine how best to address such problems.
In previous years, the bottom rows of clapboards have been replaced, not following the correct historic guidelines for a building designated as a national landmark.
The goal, said Scangas, it to “replace in kind,” as he eyed the buckled and rotting clapboards.
Joining Papazian and Scangas on the team will be Robert Neeld of Engineering Ventures of Burlington.
In recent years, the town has done various restoration work, ranging from plaster repair, window restoration, and paint analysis, which showed that the building’s original color was barn red. There are no plans to return the iconic building to red, despite the historic research.