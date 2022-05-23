BRATTLEBORO — Representative Mollie S. Burke is seeking reelection to the House of Representatives for Brattleboro District 2. (The official name for this district is now Windham-8.)
Since 2009, Burke has been working to address security and environmental concerns in several Brattleboro neighborhoods, and working to secure small business relief and unemployment benefits for many constituents during the long months of the pandemic.
Burke has been serving on the House Transportation Committee, which oversees all funding for Vermont’s roads, bridges, railroads, and public transit systems. She has promoted a variety of transportation options aimed at benefiting public health, the environment, and the economy. She advocates for better, safer pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
She helped to set up programs to electrify transportation system to cut carbon emissions, while also giving low-income citizens incentives to buy used fuel-efficient cars. And in this year’s budget $100,000 is allocated for incentives for electric bicycles.
“We can lower greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change while improving air quality,” she says in a statement, “which leads to better public health outcomes and reduced transportation costs for low and moderate income Vermonters.”
In addition to her Transportation Committee work, Burke co-chairs the Legislative Women’s Caucus, which promotes policies favorable to women’s economic well-being. Caucus members also focus on issues of women in the State correctional system. Burke is chair of the House Sexual Harassment Prevention Panel.
Locally, Burke belongs to the Brattleboro Coalition for Active Transportation, a group that promotes walking, biking, and public transit. She has served on the two-state Committee overseeing the planning and construction of the new Hinsdale Bridge.
Burke is married to theater director and writer Peter Gould. They have three grown children who attended Brattleboro public schools, and four grandchildren. When not in the Legislature, she is founder/director of Art in the Neighborhood, a nonprofit that provides free art classes to children in low-income housing communities in Brattleboro.
Burke will be on the ballot in the Democratic Primary on August 9.
“I look forward to getting out and campaigning door-to-door,” she says. “I missed doing this in the last election because of COVID restrictions. I have enjoyed getting to know many of my constituents.
“If elected, I hope to continue to promote beneficial legislation, but especially to work closely with people to navigate problems wherever State government can help. It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Brattleboro.”