BRATTLEBORO — Calling him a monster, the survivor of a 2020 domestic assault said the attack had not broken her, but had in fact, made her stronger.
“I want you to know that this settlement in no way does justice to the pain and torture you have caused me ...” she said, in a statement read to the court by Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver on Wednesday. “I want you to know that all of this has not broken me. In fact, it has turned me into the most strong, confident, capable version of myself.”
Shriver read the statement on behalf of the woman after Craig Jacobsen, 33, of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty to three of the charges on which a jury was hearing evidence. The survivor asked not to be identified.
“I did not deserve to endure countless hours and years of emotional abuse,” read Shriver. “I did not deserve to be controlled by a monster. The things that [I] have endured by your actions are more than any one person should have to experience in their lifetime and I will never forget what you have done.”
On day two of his trial, Jacobsen’s attorneys told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes their client had accepted a plea agreement with the state that would result in his incarceration for at least the next three years. Jacobsen said he had no comment on the agreement, but his attorney, Dan Stevens, of the Windham County Public Defender’s office, said his client “is much more than the worse things he has done.”
“This sentence has a punitive component, a rehabilitative component, and allows him to move on with his life,” said Stevens before his client was handcuffed and taken into custody.
On May 23, 2020, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report that Jacobsen had threatened a woman with a hatchet two days earlier.
The woman told Officer Amy Fletcher that Jacobsen had hit her several times and pushed her down, holding a hatchet to the back of her neck.
One blow to the face resulted in so much blood the woman choked on it, states the affidavit submitted by Fletcher.
After the assault, Jacobsen took away the woman’s electronic devices and hid her car keys, preventing her from seeking help before she could escape two days later.
Jacobsen pleaded guilty to one count of first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, one count of first degree aggravated domestic assault for causing serious bodily injury, and one count of unlawful restraint. He received an overall sentence of six to 17 years in prison, with approximately three years of time served awaiting a trial. If a jury had convicted him, the two assault charges carried penalties of up to 15 years. The unlawful restraint carried a sentence of up to five years.
“We are very happy that the strong and convincing case the state presented on the first day of trial persuaded the defendant to accept responsibility for his actions before putting the victim through the trauma of testifying,” State’s Attorney Dana Nevins told the Reformer after the hearing. “We applaud the victim for her courage in sticking with this process for three years. Her bravery is inspiring.”
During the hearing, Nevins said his office had consulted with the survivor every step of the way over the past three years.
“What happened to her was horrible,” he told the judge.
Jacobsen allegedly assaulted the survivor in Massachusetts prior to the attack in Brattleboro. Those charges are pending.
Hayes said she hopes the sentence can provide Jacobsen time to reflect and make positive change in his life.
“It will require some hard work on his part and some internal changes,” she said, also noting the details of the attack are “sadly not uncommon ...”
“And yet, in my experience, people who inflict that terrible abuse on others are themselves suffering and often have been traumatized and have a lot of work to do,” she said. “With rehabilitation, they can become strong, healthy, caring people ... the people they want to be.”
Hayes said she hopes Jacobsen can work on himself and “become something other than the monster described ...”
Hayes also thanked the survivor for her willingness to testify, though the plea agreement meant she wouldn’t have to take the stand. She also thanked the 15 members of the jury for their participation in the process.