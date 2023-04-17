BRATTLEBORO — Different organizations gathered at Living Memorial Park recently as part of the 19th annual Month of the Young Child, which featured a children’s art exhibit.
April is filled with free, family-friendly events throughout Windham County in honor of Month of the Young Child.
Month of the Young Child is a fun-filled month celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, families and communities. Its annual celebration, originally inspired by the National Association for the Education of Young Children in 1971, is held with the purpose of focusing public attention on the needs of young children and their families, and to recognize the early childhood programs and community organizations that meet those needs.
The month kicked-off with the 19th annual Young Children’s Art Exhibit opening event on Saturday, April 8. Early childhood educators displayed their students’ artistic creations. For a list of events, visit www.winstonprouty.org/moyc.
Month of the Young Child is sponsored by the Winston Prouty Center, Early Education Services, Hilltop Montessori School and the Windham Early Childhood Educators Coop.