DUMMERSTON — Organizers of a community ice skating night at Dummerston School chose the night for the full moon.
Backing up the moonlight on the foggy Feb. 5 night were lights from a fire truck from the West Dummerston Volunteer Fire Department and a bonfire.
Jared Clark, a parent of a 2nd grader and kindergartner at the school, said volunteers installed the approximately 100-by-50-foot ice skating rink in December and will maintain the facility.
"This was our first community skate," he said at the Feb. 5 event. "But we've welcomed people up from the community whenever they want to use it."
Tapping recreation funds from the town, the rink was purchased from NiceRink. The fire department provided water to the effort.
The hope is host more community skate nights in the future.
"But all of this is super weather dependent," Clark said.
Lenny Giordano, a parent of a 1st grader at the school, said he feels "very grateful to be part of a community like this." He, Clark and other parents also are involved in improvements to the school's playground.