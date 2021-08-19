BRATTLEBORO — A new bus route from Brattleboro through the West River Valley could be a boon for the local area.
Moover CEO Randy Schoonmaker said a study completed about three years ago looked at possible transit routes along Route 30. His group received a grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation to hire a consultant to explore a route going from Brattleboro to Townshend with what he called “a slight swerve” into Jamaica two times in the afternoon.
The route would have serviced Grace Cottage Hospital, Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, the Windham Regional Career Center and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
“So we had a lot of major employers we talked to and they actually committed funding for local share options if we ran an operating brand but we did not receive the grant,” Schoonmaker said.
Now, he said, the Moover is trying to resurrect the project by doing another study and seeing whether the route would attract a variety of riders. Previously, the focus was on students and employees of certain companies.
“Now, VTrans would like us to broaden our ridership base by trying to see what the appetite is for general riders in and out of Brattleboro,” Schoonmaker said.
Consultants from RLS & Associates in Ohio were hired by VTrans to conduct public outreach. One method is surveys, which should be completed by Sept. 15 and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/VTRT30.
A public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the NewBrook Fire Hall on Route 30, where face coverings will be required, will include a presentation about study activities and an opportunity to talk with planners about transportation needs. A link to join remotely by Zoom can be found on the Moover’s Facebook page.
“We’re trying to make it completely accessible,” Schoonmaker said.
Individuals who need any accommodations in order to attend the meeting are encouraged to contact RLS & Associates at 937-299-5007.
The aim is to hear from anyone who would benefit from the new service and get feedback from all the communities between the Brattleboro Transportation Center and Stratton Mountain Resort, Schoonmaker said. He anticipates the study will wrap up by early winter.
“Then we will file an application for new service with VTrans and they determine whether it merits funding or not,” he said. “Funding is very competitive and they have to weigh our study and application against others throughout the state.”
Schoonmaker said consultants are reaching out to major employers now to gauge transit needs along the corridor, which includes Route 30, Route 11 and Route 100.
In 2019, the Moover spent 18 months on a study resulting in the redesign of its Brattleboro schedule. The company solicited public feedback on how to improve those routes.
One of the three bus lines in Brattleboro, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic due to low ridership, just returned to service last month.
“Ridership during the first week of all three routes operating in Brattleboro was up 75 percent over the previous week when only two routes were running,” the Moover said Wednesday via Twitter. “Thanks to all riders for their support, and of course thanks to the driving staff for getting us back to where we need to be.”