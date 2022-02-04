CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — More than 770 homes and about 2,200 people are without power today in Chesterfield, according to Eversource's outage map.
Folks posting on the Chesterfield Facebook page, say power is out on Streeter Hill, along North Shore Road on Spofford Lake, Rosewood Lane, Friedsam Drive, Tuttle Road, Poor Road, along Route 63, Church Street, Mountain Road, Pinnacle Springs Road, Poocham Road, Sheila Avenue, Farr Road and Welcome Hill Road, just to name a handful.
"We’ve had a few thousand customers lose power statewide in New Hampshire since the storm began, with the majority of those in Chesterfield and Westmoreland," wrote William Hinkle, Eversource spokesman, in an email. "The primary cause is the ice and freezing rain bringing trees and tree limbs down and causing damage to the electric system. We have crews in the area, and they will work as quickly as safely possible until all customers who lose power are restored despite continued challenging conditions due to the weather."
An early morning ice storm made for a tricky commute for residents in Cheshire County, N.H., and Windham County, Vt., as the ice buildup caused many fallen limbs across the roadways on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Vehicles drive around fallen tree limbs on Route 9A, in Spofford, N.H., after an early morning ice storm covered the area on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation double up on snowplows to clear Route 9, in Chesterfield, N.H., after an early morning ice storm covered the area on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
John Jones, of Brattleboro, Vt., clears the ice off his vehicle after an early morning ice storm covered the area on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jacob Liebert, 87, of Chesterfield, N.H., walks with his dog around fallen tree limbs in his neighborhood after an early morning ice storm covered the area on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation remove debris from a fallen tree on Route 9, in Chesterfield, N.H., after an early morning ice storm covered the area on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
"I have trees dropping and branches crashing down since early morning," stated one person on the Facebook page. "Two trees down in my yard. Hope they can hold on with all this ice and then snow on top of them."
"Big branches down on my lawn, and hearing trees crashing in the woods," stated another.
"Couple trees busted down in our yard," wrote one person. "I can hear trees breaking in the distance, and flashes of lights, (transformers?). Our faithful awesome road crews just went by with the salt truck."
Eversource called some customers and said it was shutting off power to some homes to make repairs.
Most of the people posting on Facebook are dealing with the outages with a little bit of levity and a sense of acceptance.
"Should have slept in," wrote one commenter.
"Mine went out right after the kettle boiled," wrote another. "Someone’s looking over me today!"
"The ruckus woke me at 3:45 a.m.," stated another comment. "Outside with flashlight ... while going in and out during pre-dawn hours, I saw and heard three transformers blow and light up the areas on Route 9 from Big Deal (gas station) towards Bratt, then the transformer at my driveway."
"We have a hardy group of people here," Ralph Petti, the director of Chesterfield's Office of Emergency Management, told the Reformer. "They know what to do."
He said the members of the town's highway department are working hard to clear downed tree limbs and treat the roads. Officers with the police department and volunteer firefighters are also assisting in the cleanup, he said.
"Route 9 is passable and has traffic, but everyone is going slow," said Petti. The side roads might take a little longer to clear, but he expects things to be back to normal soon.
Petti said, just the same, if you don't have to go out, stay at home. And if you do go out, make sure you pack emergency supplies in your car and wait for help.