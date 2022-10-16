BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Select Board unanimously approved a resolution recognizing freedom from domestic violence as a fundamental human right during its regular Tuesday night meeting.
"Framing domestic violence as a human rights issue takes it out of the private realm to put it squarely where it's always belonged into public focus as a societal issue," said Shari, a community outreach advocate with the Women's Freedom Center. Advocates go by first name only for safety purposes.
"There's still so much work to be done around both learning and unlearning in our current culture," she said. "So adopting this resolution means reaching further and publicly raising the bar. It's a positive move that aligns Brattleboro with countless towns and cities worldwide, who have created a similar ethical stepping stone to encourage not just continued awareness, but skilled preparedness at every level, through respectful collaborations, and a clear commitment to safety and justice for all."
The board heard from Kelsey Rice, who was born and raised in Brattleboro and is a survivor of domestic abuse.
Even though she has escaped from the abuse, Rice said, "This is not all past tense."
Rice said she has been subjected to public shame and is estranged from family members and friends and has been dismissed "at every step of the way," except for her brother, Austin, who has stood with her throughout it all.
Survivors also have to deal with the financial consequences of living with an abuser, said Rice.
In her case, that includes having credit cards and loans taken out in her name, leaving her with debt and destroying her credit, having a child claimed by her abuser after not having contact with him for years and having a significant tax refund and COVID relief money stolen.
"The burden becomes too heavy. The injustice of what I've been left to deal with is too much. And I can't go on. My family steps in and takes care of the children and I spend the weekend processing, trying to turn the pain of it all into purpose. That is the only way I can get through it."
Every person has the opportunity to shift the trajectory of domestic violence, said Rice, through positive interactions that "create fractures in our psychological prison."
But Rice said change won't happen without men doing more.
"We need men to stop looking the other way. We need those who cause harm to be held accountable by those they respect. More than anything, I want to know how to inspire men to step into leadership. I want to know how are we going to get grandfathers and fathers, coaches, team captains, to step into leadership? I want to know why are we not investing in teen boys?"
The Women's Freedom Center supported 606 people and sheltered 74 adults and 50 kids in the past year.
"Survivors surround us every single day, in every realm of our lives, whether they've shared that part of their history or not," said Shari. "And there are still far more silent survivors than those who feel able to even come forward. Fear and stigma can be enormous barriers to live with."
Approving the resolution sends "a lasting and meaningful message" to not just survivors, but potential offenders as well, she said.
Bill Pelz-Walsh, who runs Taking Responsibility, a domestic abuse accountability program, with John Ungerleider, said he's worked with more than 2,000 men in the last three decades.
"We all need to be accountable for our words and our actions," he said. "And I think to have a town wide resolution that speaks to this and really emphasizes that this is an issue that we all take seriously, is a very important statement."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To learn more, visit the Women's Freedom Center at womensfreedomcenter.net.
The resolution:
Now therefore be it resolved that the town of Brattleboro joins leaders in Vermont in the United States and around the world and recognizing freedom from domestic violence as a fundamental human right, thereby raising awareness and committing to help shift historical cultural norms. And be it further resolved that the town of Brattleboro strongly supports the effort to eradicate domestic violence locally through continued community education and prevention work. And be it finally resolved that this resolution shall serve as a charge to all town employees to consider the impact of domestic violence and town decisions and ensure that policies and practices are informed by domestic violence survivors, voices and needs.