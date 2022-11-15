BRATTLEBORO — Robin Morgan will be joining the Windham Southeast School District Board.
Morgan was appointed by the board to take over the seat vacated by David Schoales, who resigned last month. The school board consulted with the Select Board on Tuesday, went into an executive session at its own meeting then came out after reaching a majority consensus and voted to appoint Morgan, a process recommended by the school district's attorney and the Vermont School Boards Association. School board member Shaun Murphy abstained.
"I am very deeply committed to making sure our schools are the most safe, supportive and academically nourishing spaces they can be for all students, whether as a board member or a community advocate," Morgan wrote to the board in a letter of intent.
Having served for more than two years on the Brattleboro Town School District before the merger led to the new WSESD district, Morgan also was on the WSESD's Communications Council and is on the Leadership Councils for Academy School and Brattleboro Area Middle School. Last week, she told the school board she feels she has “a pretty intimate knowledge of some of the schools in this district.”
“I’ve also had the chance,” she said, “to make relationships with administrators.”
Referring to a district-wide investigation being conducted by a law firm specifically hired for the task, Morgan said she would love to help the board with navigating “the abuse that occurred in our schools.” If appointed, she plans to decide in January if she wants to run for a full term.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said the boards found themselves in a "fascinating situation" given how a Vermont law that went into effect in June requires school boards to make appointments after consulting with select boards. He called the law "pretty broad."
After conferring with Town Attorney Bob Fisher, Goodnow said, the Select Board felt the consultation should happen in open meeting.
"It's somewhat of an advisory role you play here," Fisher told the Select Board.
Select Board members Tim Wessel and Liz McLoughlin called all three applicants for the appointment — Morgan, Peter "Fish" Case and Jaci Reynolds — "fine candidates."
Select Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said he wishes "consultation" had been defined "in any way," and School Board Chairwoman Kelly Young agreed.
"That would have been helpful," Quipp said. "That's not to the school board. That's to the state lawmakers. Really, I feel like it's the school board's business to appoint someone until the voters elect somebody."
As a parent with a child at Brattleboro Union High School, Select Board member Jessica Gelter noted this year has been "very challenging." She encouraged the board to appoint someone with experience, communication/listening skills and "deep empathy for the process you're going through right now."