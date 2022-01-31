DORSET — A horse rescue organization in town is tending to seven horses that were rescued from dire conditions at a St. Albans farm last week.
In all, seven Morgan horses, mares and geldings, ranging in age from 7 to 31, were transported to The Dorset Equine Rescue last Thursday for evaluation, after St. Albans Police seized the horses, as well as 21 sheep, from an elderly woman who could no longer care for the animals. The animals lacked adequate food, water and shelter, and were allowed to roam on the property and surrounding properties with no fencing to keep them in, even on the road.
One of the horses, a 20-year-old gelding, was so sick, it could no longer swallow hay and is being fed soft mush. The horse was choking on the straw and its teeth were worn down to the gums. The gelding is in a dire situation, and it's questionable as to whether it will fully recover, according to Jen Straub, of Dorset Equine Rescue.
Another horse, a mare, requires surgery for an infected and untreated wound that never healed on her leg. All seven horses were in desperate need of dental and foot care.
The horses were relocated to foster farms in the area as they heal. The sheep were relocated to nearby farms for care, too.
“Sometimes we all need a little help,” Straub said. “I’m glad that the horses, sheep and aging owner got the help they desperately needed on what could have been a much worse situation. I’m grateful that The Dorset Equine Rescue was in a position to help, and I hope she can find some comfort in knowing her animals are being well-cared for and getting the medical care they need.”
An investigation found there have been several complaints — dating back to 2013 — about livestock in the road near the same property, according to police. However, Jan. 15 was the first-time police determined that the animals were not getting proper care.
Anyone wanting to make a contribution to The Dorset Equine Rescue to support its work can send a check to The Dorset Equine Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 92, East Dorset, VT 05253, or call 802-366-1300.