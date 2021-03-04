WESTMINSTER -- A morning fire at 1060 Davidson Hill Road resulted in the home's destruction and the loss of three pet chihuahuas.
Owner Charles Anderson said he woke with the house filled with smoke, and lots of banging noises, so much that he thought there was an animal in the house.
He was asleep on the couch with his elderly dogs -- all long-haired chihuahuas -- and tried to grab them and get out of the house but was unable to. He said the dogs were 20 and 15 years old. "I couldn't even get them," he said. "I've had them forever."
As firefighters were pouring water on the ruins, Anderson was in his truck parked outside of his destroyed house, which was at the end of a long and steep icy driveway. He was wrapped in a white blanket, and it appeared he escaped his burning house without shoes or a shirt.
"I've lost everything," he said. "I've lost everything."
He said he heated the home with a woodstove. According to Westminster Fire Chief Cole Streeter, Anderson suffered minor burns. "His hair is singed," he said, but otherwise okay.
While Anderson had his woodstove going, Streeter said the cause of the fire was undetermined at this time. He said the house was in ruins, and determining the cause would be difficult.
"The charred logs are still standing," he said in a phone call from the scene.
Firefighters initially had a hard time finding the fire, which was first reported by someone in neighboring Walpole, N.H., as smoke. Firefighters were patrolling Route 5 looking for the fire and had returned to their station, when a neighbor of Anderson's reported his home on fire.
By then, more than 30 minutes had lapsed, and Streeter said firefighters got to the scene as fire was coming "out of every door." The roof had collapsed, as well as the top floor, he said.
Anderson bought the unusual Adirondack-style log home, topped with a steep roof, in 2018, according to real estate records. The house and land sold for $185,000.