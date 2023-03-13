featured breaking
Most Cheshire County towns reschedule elections
CHESHIRE COUNTY N.H. — Due to the weather forecast for Tuesday, the Chesterfield Town & School Moderators in agreement with the Clerk and Board of Schools have delayed the Town and School District Elections scheduled for March 14, until Tuesday, March 28. The Town & School District Meetings remain as scheduled on March 18.
The press release noted that the absentee ballot period will be extended. Anyone wishing to request an absentee ballot for March 28, may do so by email or in person at the Clerk’s office (given the short time frame, in-person is recommended).
If you have already submitted an absentee ballot for March 14, it will be counted on March 28. If you will be able to attend and wish to vote in person, you may do so in the morning before absentee ballot counting is announced and your absentee ballot will not be counted.
Walpole has also moved its local election and Town Meeting day. The election will be held on March 28 and Town Meeting will be on April 1.
Keene has moved its election to March 28 as well.
Hinsdale elections as of right now will still go on as planned, but the town clerk did say in a Facebook post that if there is anyone concerned about the weather, voters may go to the Town Clerk's office to pick up an absentee ballot on Monday.