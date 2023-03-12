BRATTLEBORO — A man who has been held without bail since November 2019 on charges he committed lewd and lascivious conduct with a child was denied Friday his motion to suppress statements he made to police.
“It was a voluntary exchange,” said Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen. “I just don’t see how you can conclude based on the totality of the circumstances, that this was a custodial interrogation, that it was the functional equivalent of arrest.”
Jordan Chapman, 35, of Brattleboro, has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, driving under the influence and cruelty to a child.
Previously, his attorneys attempted to have the lewd and lascivious charges dismissed and to have him released from prison pending trial. Both attempts were denied by Kainen. Chapman’s attorney, Aimee Goddard of Brattleboro, contended on Friday that Chapman was in the custody of police and was not free to leave during an interview with Sgt. Josh Lynde at the police station.
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein, who previously described this as a sexual “grooming” case, said police did not coerce Chapman to come to the station nor force him to stay while he was asked questions about the allegations.
Kainen noted that while Lynde did not tell Chapman he did not have to answer any questions nor that he could leave at any time, he did tell Chapman he could go to the bathroom, which required leaving the back door of the police station and re-entering at the front.
“That’s not quite saying you’re free to leave, but it’s fairly close,” said Kainen. “It’s an indication you’re not stuck here.” The judge also noted that the 22-minute interview was “was very conversational in tone. It was not aggressive. It was not accusatory. Largely, it was questioning rather than confrontation with evidence.”
“It’s also noted that in no way did Det. Lynde communicate you’re not free to go you can’t go or I’ll prevent you from going,” said Kainen.