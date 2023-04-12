Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

JAMAICA —  A 61-year-old Jamaica man died in a motorcycle crash on Route 30 near Island Lane, according to Vermont State Police.

The investigation into the crash revealed that Romaine Smith was traveling south on Route 30 when he lost control of his motorcycle and traveled off the roadway.

Smith was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Jamaica Fire and Rescue, Rescue Inc., and J&M Towing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.