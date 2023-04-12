JAMAICA — A 61-year-old Jamaica man died in a motorcycle crash on Route 30 near Island Lane, according to Vermont State Police.
The investigation into the crash revealed that Romaine Smith was traveling south on Route 30 when he lost control of his motorcycle and traveled off the roadway.
Smith was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Jamaica Fire and Rescue, Rescue Inc., and J&M Towing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks.