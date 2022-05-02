CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Police are still investigating what caused a serious motorcycle crash Saturday night on Route 63.
The Chesterfield Police Department identified the victim as Keith Thornton, 32, of Montague, Mass.
"As of our last update, he is listed in stable condition," Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering said Monday morning.
Chickering said the incident involved just the motorcycle and the circumstances behind why it occurred are still under investigation. Any witnesses to the incident or events leading to it are encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department.
Thornton was traveling south on the highway just before 7 p.m. Saturday on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a corner near Gateway Drive. He then continued off the road, coming to a rest about 30 feet from the roadway. He was airlifted to a hospital in Concord, N.H.
Chickering previously said speed nor alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.