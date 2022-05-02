VERNON — A motorcyclist who crashed on Huckle Hill Road was airlifted from the scene.
Vernon Fire Chief Alex Dunklee said his department was dispatched to the incident at 5:59 p.m. Sunday.
"I'm not exactly sure how it happened or what the circumstances were leading up to it," he said. "He was off the roadway probably about 20 feet. We ended up airlifting him."
At about 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dunklee was not aware of the extent of the victim's injuries nor his identity. He also did not know the progress of the Vermont State Police's investigation into the incident. A news release had not yet been released.
Rescue Inc. provided patient transport. The Bernardston, Mass., Fire Department assisted Vernon firefighters in setting up a landing zone at the recreation center.