WEST DOVER — A boy snowboarding at Mount Snow fell off a chairlift over the weekend, with injuries requiring his transport to a regional trauma center.
“We can confirm that on Jan. 14, Mount Snow Ski Patrol responded to a report that a minor male snowboarder fell from the Grand Summit Express Chair,” a statement from the resort reads.
Mount Snow referred further questions to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Ray Smith, public information officer at the hospital, said the patient was treated at the hospital’s clinic at Mountain Medical Services at Mount Snow then taken to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center. Smith said he cannot comment on an individual seeking treatment nor the extent of their illness or injuries.
The boy’s fall Saturday is another incident showing that skiing and snowboarding are not without risks.
On Dec. 31, a seven-year-old New Jersey boy was seriously injured in a skiing accident at Mount Snow; he was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for treatment.
Another incident in February precipitated a case filed in federal court in November that alleged negligence after a slip-and-fall case on the ice at Mount Snow’s Carinthia base lodge.
Another court case filed in November alleges that a fall near a closed-off Mount Snow chairlift caused a Rhode Island woman’s paraplegia in 2020. She’s seeking $50 million in damages.