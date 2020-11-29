WEST DOVER — Skiers and snowboarders have started a winter season set to be unlike any of its predecessors due to COVID-19.
“This season more than ever we are committed to safety,” the resort said via Facebook, advising guests to visit mountsnow.com to read about safety procedures created for the pandemic and things they need to know before they come.
The resort opened Wednesday, using a new reservation system said to ensure guests have enough space this season. Reservations are required for skiing and riding, and visiting most food and beverage locations on site.
Only season pass holders will be permitted to ski or ride until Dec. 8. Day tickets will not be available until then.
Also complicating this season is Vermont’s requirement that anyone coming from out of state must quarantine for 14 days or seven days followed by a negative COVID-19 test.
The plan had been to open earlier this month but the weather did not cooperate.
“As always, our goal is to provide our guests with a superior early season ski/ride experience and conditions that are sustainable for the duration of our season,” the resort said via Facebook on Nov. 10. “With this season in particular, we’ll need ample snowmaking time to be able to open with the amount of terrain needed to ensure proper physical distancing.”
A spokesman for the company could not be immediately reached Sunday.