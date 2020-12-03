WEST DOVER — Mount Snow will not be seeking international workers this season.
“Vail Resorts’ hiring efforts focused on the local and domestic workforce, and no international workers are planned for Mount Snow this season,” Margo Van Ness, director of communications for Vail Resorts, said in a statement to the Reformer. “We have been very pleased with the volume of applicants, and ability to fill our seasonal positions. Our emphasis on employee health and safety, plus our employee and dependent ski pass program which is exempt from our reservation system, has resonated with applicants. We’re looking forward to a great season ahead.”
State Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, said he thinks resorts around the state are going to struggle to find staff to fill the gap left by having no visa workers, especially with all the COVID-19 safeguards. But, he believes by moving to a more grab-and-go model of dining, not as many people would be needed to operate the service.
On a website for Vail jobs, the company said federal visas are suspended through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic so workers with J-1 or H-2B visas would not be sought for the start of the season.
“We have a great base of seasonal employees and additional strategies in place to help staff our resorts appropriately for winter,” the site says. “If and when the restrictions are lifted, we will pursue a limited number of international visas to support the remainder of the season.”
The company said it offers a limited number of employment opportunities each year to international workers, mostly in seasonal roles.
In an interview in August, Mount Snow General Manager Tracy Bartels had been unsure about whether the resort would be hiring international workers.
“There’s so many complex unknowns in this rapidly changing environment right now,” she said at the time. “So we’re staying tuned to all of that, but right now we’d love to hire domestic workers who aren’t working for all of our roles.”