WEST DOVER — Mount Snow is looking to renew its master plan for another 10 years as part of a state permitting requirement for ski resorts.

On Thursday, the Act 250 District 2 Environmental Commission held a site visit and pre-conference hearing at the mountain. Soon, the commission will issue a report determining entities with interested party status and schedule another hearing.

Peter Smiar, civil engineer with VHB, said the commission issued findings for the plan in 2011 and the resort received an extension in 2021 when renewal was needed. He noted the resort was purchased by Vail Resorts in 2019 then the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the ski and hospitality industries.

At property at Howe Farm on Route 100 in Wilmington owned by the company, the master plan envisions a remote parking area to bus people to and from the resort, and 84 units of affordable housing. Near its golf course, Mount Snow wants 38 residential units of duplex housing and more parking with a bus stop.

In addition to trail improvements and operational adjustments, the resort plans to drain Snow Lake and restore the river channel. The area could be used to expand parking. Snow Lake is no longer used for snowmaking after West Lake was constructed in 2018.

Mount Snow's $30M snowmaking project a wrap DOVER — Mount Snow has finished a $30 million snowmaking upgrade, and it's a milestone moment for the resort in more ways than one.The West Lake water project is Mount Snow's first expansion …

Smiar said Mount Snow is not looking for full findings from the commission on Snow Lake in the master plan permit; that will be sought in a subsequent permit application.

“There’s significant interest in seeing Snow Lake drawn down and the river channel restored,” he said. “It’s a very technical project.”

Mount Snow plans to submit a firm timeline for the Snow Lake project in the master plan in the coming weeks.

Alyssa Sabetto, senior planner at the Windham Regional Commission, said her group is working with the town of Dover on a grant for flood resiliency planning, and Mount Snow has generously agreed to match the rest of the funding needed for the work. That study is anticipated to inform the Snow Lake project.

“We agree that a deadline is needed on that work,” Sabetto said.

Sabetto questioned whether projects should be included in the master plan without a clear intent to tackle them. She expressed concern that plans to address iron seepage might not happen unless other projects come to fruition such as new housing and underground parking at Carinthia.

Adam White, senior manager of resort communications at Vail Resorts for the northeast region, told the Reformer his group does not plan to develop additional employee housing or the parking garage project at this time. At the hearing, Smiar noted Mount Snow created employee housing at Snow Lake Lodge.

Pedestrian needs currently are not being met on Handle Road and South Access Road, Sabetto told the commission. She noted several changes have been made on roadways since a traffic study was completed in 2010.

Seeking interested party status were representatives from local housing associations, Trout Unlimited and Connecticut River Conservancy. Mount Snow did not object to their requests for party status at the meeting but reserved the right to do so later on.

David Deen of Trout Unlimited told the commission his group wants to maintain the quality of the North Branch of the Deerfield River. Rich Werner of W&B Management said he’s representing clients with residential townhomes and apartment complexes who have concerns about traffic, noise and usage.