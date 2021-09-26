WEST DOVER — Unlike last year, Mount Snow won’t require reservations for skiing or boarding as part of its COVID-19 protocols. The resort will be mandating masks indoors, proof of vaccination for guests 12 and older for eating at inside establishments, and vaccination for all employees.
“As a company, the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” said Adam White, senior manager of resort communications and marketing for the northeast region at Mount Snow’s parent company Vail Resorts. “We are fortunate that the core of our business takes place outdoors in beautiful, vast mountain settings. However, as we welcome guests from around the world to the indoor experience at our resorts, we feel it’s important to do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our guests, employees and communities safe.”
Mount Snow announced the new protocols on social media Monday, 60 days before the popular West Dover resort is set to open for winter operations.
Regarding the decision to require proof of vaccination to be presented before dining indoors, White pointed to other large-scale indoor events and venues taking the same approach. He said Vail sees the requirement as necessary given the large number of guests using the facilities and the fact that they won’t be wearing face coverings when eating or drinking.
Starting Nov. 15, all Vail employees will need to be vaccinated against the virus. White said the requirement complies with recent rules announced under the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Vail says the indoor face covering requirement is in line with mandates from the United States Forest Service and the Provincial Health Authority of British Columbia, which apply to many of the company’s resorts including Mount Snow because it is on USFS land, and consistent with many other hospitality, entertainment and retail businesses. Unlike last year, masks will not be required outside and physical distancing won’t be enforced.
White noted “all safety protocols are subject to change based on the evolving nature of the pandemic.”