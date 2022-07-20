BELLOWS FALLS — The Windham County Trails Alliance wants to expand its growing network of recreational biking and hiking trails to Minard’s Pond, Bellows Falls’ municipal water source.
The group is currently building and expanding a network of trails on private and village-owned land in the vicinity of Oak Hill and Griswold Drive.
Conor Floyd of Windham County Trails Alliance told the Bellows Falls Village Trustees Tuesday night that the group is interested in expanding a trail 2 miles north to Minard’s Pond, to hook up with an existing narrow trail there that goes around the pond.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said he isn’t sure whether there are recreational restrictions concerning a municipal water source, but that he would research it and get back to Floyd.
The board of trustees, which control Minard’s Pond, appears open to the suggestion, but at the same time worries whether the mountain bikers would interfere with current use by walkers and dog walkers, who regularly use the trail around the 46-acre pond.
Minard’s Pond has been the village’s water source since at least 1848, according to documents at the Rockingham Free Public Library. The pond includes a 700-foot-long dam.
Floyd didn’t have answers to many of the questions the trustees had for him, and he apologized and said he would be back.
“I’m going to keep on coming back,” he said.
He said the trail alliance is not interested in cutting down trees to make the trail, but moving downed trees.
Building a 2-mile trail is a lot of work, he said, and making it as easy as possible is the goal.
The trustees said they want to see “trail etiquette” signs posted so that riders know what is and isn’t allowed.
Deborah Wright, the Bellows Falls village president, said the village did not promote Minard’s Pond for recreational use out of concerns for water protection.
According to a section of the Bellows Falls charter, approved by the Vermont Legislature, fishing, swimming, camping, hunting, skating, snowmobiling and ATV use, as well as cutting wood, are prohibited in the area. No pets are allowed to swim in the pond, and pets must be under control at all times, the Legislature decreed.
The group already has one agreement with the village over the use of the village forest on Oak Hill.
Floyd said it is possible that the group would have to cut down some trees in order to build the trail to Minard’s Pond, but he reassured the trustees cutting trees is not what they are interested in doing.
“We try to avoid that. It’s more work,” he said.
The trail currently starts at the top of the Bellows Falls Ski Tow hill, and up over Oak Hill, and in back of Reese Circle, a housing development at the top of Griswold Drive.
He said the group is working with two private landowners whose land the group would need to cross to reach the pond.
He said the group already had permission from one of the needed landowners on an earlier trail project.
Trustee Wade Masure asked Floyd what kind of liability insurance sign-off the group would give the village if it was using village land. He said the village, as he understood it, did not have the same liability immunity as a private landowner.
Masure also wanted to know if the group would be building jumps or other features on the trail at Minard’s Pond.
Floyd said the alliance is interested in building trails for the expert rider as well as the beginner. The alliance has already provided the village with an insurance certificate for the use of the village forest, Floyd said, trying to answer Masure’s question.